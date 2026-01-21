Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) Shares Down 4.4% – Time to Sell?

Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.55 and last traded at $45.60. Approximately 186,130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 609,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.72.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Harrow in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Harrow from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Harrow from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Harrow in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Harrow in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harrow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -472.06 and a beta of 0.02.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Harrow had a positive return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 1.99%.The firm had revenue of $71.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Harrow, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Harrow by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Harrow by 2.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Harrow by 1.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its position in shares of Harrow by 6.8% during the second quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harrow by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harrow Health, Inc (NASDAQ: HROW) is a U.S.-based commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in ophthalmic therapeutics and diagnostics. The company focuses on the development, manufacturing and distribution of proprietary, generic and branded eye care products designed to treat a range of ocular conditions, including glaucoma, ocular hypertension, dry eye disease and other anterior segment disorders.

Through its wholly owned affiliate ImprimisRx, Harrow Health offers a direct-to-physician model for customized formulations as well as low-cost generic alternatives.

