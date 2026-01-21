Pop Mart International Group (OTCMKTS:PMRTY) Shares Up 10% – Here’s Why

Shares of Pop Mart International Group Limited – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:PMRTY – Get Free Report) shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.99 and last traded at $24.95. 1,497 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 14,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Securities raised shares of Pop Mart International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Pop Mart International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Pop Mart International Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Pop Mart International Group Stock Up 0.1%

Pop Mart International Group Company Profile

The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.68.

Pop Mart International Group Ltd is a leading designer, developer and retailer of collectible art toys and lifestyle products. Founded in Beijing in 2010, the company has built a portfolio of proprietary intellectual property and artist collaborations, with its core business centered on blind-box collectible figurines that combine contemporary design with surprise-driven consumer engagement. Pop Mart’s distinctive toy offerings span a variety of artist-led series and thematic collections, making it a recognized name among collectors and casual consumers alike.

The company’s product lineup features several signature brands, including Pucky, Molly and Dimoo, each characterized by unique aesthetic styles and narrative elements.

