Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 704076 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

Key Amylyx Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amylyx Pharmaceuticals this week:

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts have raised price targets and maintained buy interest—Citigroup and HC Wainwright lifted targets toward $20 and several firms maintain Buy/Strong-Buy views, supporting upside expectations versus peer biotech risk. Analyst Coverage Summary

Analysts have raised price targets and maintained buy interest—Citigroup and HC Wainwright lifted targets toward $20 and several firms maintain Buy/Strong-Buy views, supporting upside expectations versus peer biotech risk. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership is high (~95.8%), and the stock sits well above its 50- and 200-day moving averages — technicals and concentrated institutional positions can amplify moves but don’t by themselves resolve direction. Institutional Holdings Detail

Institutional ownership is high (~95.8%), and the stock sits well above its 50- and 200-day moving averages — technicals and concentrated institutional positions can amplify moves but don’t by themselves resolve direction. Negative Sentiment: CEO Joshua B. Cohen completed a large sale (136,193 shares on Jan. 15) for about $1.85M at roughly $13.59 — a meaningful reduction (~3.9%) of his holding that can be read as a near-term supply signal and is likely weighing on sentiment. SEC Filing: Joshua B. Cohen

CEO Joshua B. Cohen completed a large sale (136,193 shares on Jan. 15) for about $1.85M at roughly $13.59 — a meaningful reduction (~3.9%) of his holding that can be read as a near-term supply signal and is likely weighing on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Additional small executive sales were reported: Joshua Cohen sold 1,974 shares (avg. $13.83) and Justin Klee sold 1,995 shares (avg. $13.89) on Jan. 16 — these insider disposals (though small relative to total holdings) reinforce the headline of CEO selling activity. Justin Klee Sale Joshua Cohen Sale

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.75.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. Equities analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Karen Firestone purchased 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $100,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 63,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,595. The trade was a 14.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 1,995 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $27,710.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,379,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,939,838.22. The trade was a 0.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 157,783 shares of company stock worth $2,122,808 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 433.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for rare and debilitating neurological diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company focuses on leveraging novel approaches to target cellular pathways implicated in neurodegeneration. Amylyx’s research platform centers on small-molecule therapies designed to protect neurons and support cellular health in patients with conditions that currently have limited or no disease-modifying treatment options.

The company’s lead product, AMX0035, is marketed under the trade name Relyvrio following U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.