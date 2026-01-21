Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.3580 and last traded at $64.3580, with a volume of 957 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.27.

Separately, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stella-Jones in a report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.07 and a 200-day moving average of $59.00.

Stella-Jones Inc is a North American producer and distributor of pressure-treated wood products used in infrastructure, utility and residential applications. The company’s core offerings include treated railroad ties, utility poles, crossarms, landscape timbers and posts designed to withstand environmental stresses and extend service life. These products support a range of end markets from railways and power transmission to fencing and outdoor construction.

Founded in 1970 and headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Stella-Jones has grown through both organic expansion and targeted acquisitions to establish a network of manufacturing and treatment facilities across Canada and the United States.

