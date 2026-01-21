Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.11 and last traded at $14.7130, with a volume of 2502 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Mama’s Creations from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Mama’s Creations from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Zacks Research raised Mama’s Creations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $20.00 target price on Mama’s Creations in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Mama's Creations Stock Down 1.5%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.63. The firm has a market cap of $584.34 million, a PE ratio of 131.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.21 million. Mama’s Creations had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 3.08%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mama’s Creations, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mama's Creations

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Mama’s Creations in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Mama’s Creations by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mama’s Creations by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 55,173 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Mama’s Creations by 48.2% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 356,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 116,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Mama’s Creations during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Mama's Creations Company Profile

Mama’s Creations, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products. Its brands include MamaMancini’s, Creative Salads, and The Olive Branch. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

Featured Stories

