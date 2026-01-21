Rogco LP Increases Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Rogco LP lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2,730.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Rogco LP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.9% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.
IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.29.
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly confident in IBM’s AI-first strategy, highlighting ongoing buy-side support for the company’s transition to enterprise AI which underpins longer-term upside. IBM Shares: Analysts Maintain Confidence Amid AI-Driven Strategy
- Positive Sentiment: IBM launched a new enterprise AI platform push intended to accelerate customer adoption of watsonx and integrated solutions — a clear revenue-growth catalyst if adoption scales. What International Business Machines (IBM)’s New Enterprise AI Platform Push Means For Shareholders
- Positive Sentiment: DBS Bank upgraded IBM from Hold to Moderate Buy — a near-term positive for sentiment and could support buying interest from institutional investors. International Business Machines Stock Rating Upgraded by Dbs Bank
- Positive Sentiment: Partnerships and deployments (e& collaboration announced at Davos) expand IBM’s enterprise-grade agentic AI footprint for governance, compliance and mission-critical systems — strengthening sales pipeline and differentiation in regulated industries. e& and IBM Unveil Enterprise-Grade Agentic AI
- Positive Sentiment: Marketing and awareness initiatives (watsonx experiences around the Grammys) boost brand exposure for IBM’s AI stack, which can help pipeline and adoption momentum. IBM and the Recording Academy Release New watsonx Digital Experiences
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst roundups suggest some expect a near-term rebound (one note flagged a potential ~8% rally), but these are forecasts rather than confirmed orders — watch for earnings/guide and large deal announcements. IBM To Rally Around 8%? Analyst Forecasts
- Neutral Sentiment: Several pieces assess IBM’s valuation and long-term returns; while AI-driven revenue growth supports higher multiples, the stock’s current P/E and leverage keep valuation in focus for some investors. Assessing IBM Valuation After Recent Share Price Strength
- Negative Sentiment: Short-term selling pressure and headline-driven losses: coverage noted IBM posted a larger-than-market drop in the latest session, reflecting profit-taking and sensitivity to macro/tech rotation. IBM Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market
IBM opened at $291.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $302.94 and a 200-day moving average of $282.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $272.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $214.50 and a 52 week high of $324.90.
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.
IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.
