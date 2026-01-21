Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,389,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $365,417,000. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 1.2% of Rakuten Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of O’Reilly Automotive as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Brant Point Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC now owns 149,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,476,000 after acquiring an additional 138,401 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,898.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,438.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,388,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,307 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 785.7% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 66,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,977,000 after buying an additional 58,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,433.6% in the second quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 6,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Barclays set a $91.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Baird R W upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.80.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $95.24 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.04 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.69. The stock has a market cap of $80.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 2,355 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $238,585.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836.68. The trade was a 98.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $289,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $752,375. This represents a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 8,980 shares of company stock worth $882,335 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do?it?yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.