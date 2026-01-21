OSI Systems, Inc. $OSIS Shares Sold by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSIS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 519.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 24.1% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in OSI Systems by 1,204.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OSIS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on OSI Systems from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $292.00 price target on OSI Systems in a report on Monday, December 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $280.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.63.

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

In other news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.10, for a total transaction of $116,105.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,514. This represents a 4.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Hawkins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.15, for a total value of $424,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,943.40. This represents a 22.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,916 shares of company stock worth $6,255,631. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $288.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $268.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.60. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.40 and a 12 month high of $293.42.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $384.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.03 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. OSI Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-10.480 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: OSIS) is a publicly traded technology company founded in 1987 and headquartered in Hawthorne, California. The company designs, develops and manufactures advanced security and inspection systems, optoelectronic devices and medical imaging equipment. Over its history, OSI Systems has grown its product offerings through internal research and development as well as strategic acquisitions, expanding its capabilities in mission-critical sensing and inspection technologies.

OSI Systems operates three primary business segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.