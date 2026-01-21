Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Sells 10,464 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lowered its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 75.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,464 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 637.8% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.82. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.87 and a twelve month high of $83.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2548 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

