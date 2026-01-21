Rogco LP Has $14.31 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Rogco LP boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Rogco LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rogco LP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $14,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 28,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optivise Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.76 and its 200 day moving average is $58.74. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $58.09 and a 52 week high of $58.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.1854 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-3 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected securities) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, all with maturities between 1 and 3 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.