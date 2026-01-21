Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, February 6th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $153.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.65. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a twelve month low of $105.21 and a twelve month high of $169.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.87.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc is the largest independent bottler of Coca-Cola products in the United States. The company manufactures, sells and distributes a broad portfolio of sparkling and still beverages under exclusive agreements with The Coca-Cola Company. Its brand lineup includes Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite and Fanta, as well as noncarbonated offerings such as Minute Maid juices, Gold Peak teas, Dasani water, Powerade sports drinks and vitaminwater.

Coca-Cola Consolidated’s operations span 14 states and the District of Columbia across the Southeastern, South Central and Mid-Atlantic regions.

