Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, February 6th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd.
Coca-Cola Consolidated has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Up 1.1%
Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $153.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.65. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a twelve month low of $105.21 and a twelve month high of $169.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.87.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile
Founded in 1902 and headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc is the largest independent bottler of Coca-Cola products in the United States. The company manufactures, sells and distributes a broad portfolio of sparkling and still beverages under exclusive agreements with The Coca-Cola Company. Its brand lineup includes Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite and Fanta, as well as noncarbonated offerings such as Minute Maid juices, Gold Peak teas, Dasani water, Powerade sports drinks and vitaminwater.
Coca-Cola Consolidated’s operations span 14 states and the District of Columbia across the Southeastern, South Central and Mid-Atlantic regions.
