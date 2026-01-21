Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) to Issue Special Dividend of $6.75

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Tuesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 6.75 per share on Tuesday, February 17th.

Net Lease Office Properties Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NLOP opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.80. Net Lease Office Properties has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $34.53.

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($4.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.78 million for the quarter. Net Lease Office Properties had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a negative net margin of 156.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Net Lease Office Properties will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Net Lease Office Properties Company Profile

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) is a real estate investment trust organized to acquire and manage single-tenant office properties subject to long-term net leases. The company seeks to generate stable, contracting cash flows by entering into sale-leaseback transactions and investment-grade lease agreements with corporate tenants. NLOP’s portfolio is intended to provide investors with exposure to a diversified base of office assets while retaining the structural benefits of net lease arrangements.

The REIT’s business model centers on acquiring office buildings that are leased to creditworthy tenants under triple-net leases, whereby the tenant is responsible for property taxes, insurance and maintenance.

