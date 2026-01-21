Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 14,936 Shares of Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,936 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.05% of Constellation Brands worth $11,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $165.00 price objective on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.35.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $163.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Constellation Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $126.45 and a 12 month high of $196.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.78.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 11.08%.The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 29th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.35%.

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company’s beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on?premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply?chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

