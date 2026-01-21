First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 21st. This is a 3.4% increase from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2%
NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.88. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40.
About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF
