First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 21st. This is a 3.4% increase from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.88. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform. HYLS was launched on Feb 27, 2013 and is managed by First Trust.

