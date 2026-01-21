First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.174 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 21st. This is a 3.0% increase from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

FMHI opened at $48.02 on Wednesday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $49.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.38.

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

