First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2026

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHIGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.174 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 21st. This is a 3.0% increase from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

FMHI opened at $48.02 on Wednesday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $49.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.38.

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Dividend History for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.