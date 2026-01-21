Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, February 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 3rd. This is a 21.4% increase from Amalgamated Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Amalgamated Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Amalgamated Financial has a payout ratio of 13.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Amalgamated Financial to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Amalgamated Financial Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. Amalgamated Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $86.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.33 million. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julie Kelly sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $183,095.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,300.42. This represents a 28.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynne P. Fox sold 8,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $244,665.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,276 shares in the company, valued at $609,025.84. This represents a 28.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 22,343 shares of company stock valued at $610,858 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Amalgamated Financial by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: AMAL) is the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank, a fully insured commercial bank with a historic mission of serving labor unions, progressive non-profits and mission-driven organizations. Founded in 1923 by the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America, Amalgamated Bank has grown into a national institution offering a broad suite of banking services, including deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, cash management, and treasury solutions tailored to organizations with social responsibility or union affiliations.

In addition to core banking, Amalgamated Financial provides wealth management and trust services, retirement plan consulting and impact investing strategies.

