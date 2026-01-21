Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. This is a 5.3% increase from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Cadre has a payout ratio of 26.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cadre to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

Shares of NYSE:CDRE opened at $42.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.60. Cadre has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $46.64.

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $155.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.96 million. Cadre had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.33%.Cadre’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadre will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) is a technology?driven real estate investment platform that offers accredited and institutional investors direct access to institutional?grade commercial properties. Established in 2014, Cadre leverages a data-centric approach to identify, underwrite and manage investments in multifamily, office, retail and industrial assets across major U.S. markets. The firm’s platform is designed to streamline the investment process, from deal sourcing and due diligence to ongoing asset management and reporting.

Through its online marketplace, Cadre provides a curated selection of equity and preferred equity offerings, allowing investors to participate in individual properties or diversify across a managed portfolio.

