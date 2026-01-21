Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 126,814 Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 126,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,101,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Cboe Global Markets as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.5% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $271.92 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.56 and a 52-week high of $276.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.60. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 112.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital set a $281.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $274.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.36.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ: CBOE) is a global market infrastructure company that operates a family of exchanges and trading venues across listed derivatives, cash equities and foreign exchange. Its product suite includes options and futures markets, multiple U.S. equities exchanges, a derivatives exchange for volatility and other products, proprietary benchmark indexes (notably the Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX), market data and analytics, and trading technology and connectivity services. Cboe also provides market-access and order-routing tools used by broker-dealers, institutional investors and professional traders.

The company traces its roots to the Chicago Board Options Exchange, which was established in 1973 to create a centralized market for listed options; over the years the business expanded through organic growth and strategic acquisitions to become a multi-asset, multi-venue operator.

