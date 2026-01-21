Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Acquired by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 72.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Dbs Bank raised shares of Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Tesla from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.20.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total value of $1,170,643.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,107,145.01. This represents a 16.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total value of $25,606,501.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,457 shares of company stock worth $53,501,145. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Tesla is restarting its Dojo/AI push after progress on next?gen chips (AI5), and management says Dojo3 work will resume — a boost to Tesla’s autonomy/robotics roadmap and long?term software margins. Dojo3 Resume

Tesla is restarting its Dojo/AI push after progress on next?gen chips (AI5), and management says Dojo3 work will resume — a boost to Tesla’s autonomy/robotics roadmap and long?term software margins. Positive Sentiment: Canada’s tariff rollback on China?made EVs should give Tesla an early advantage in that market (existing Shanghai supply chain and dealer footprint). Market access upside could help near?term volume in Canada. Canada Tariff Deal

Canada’s tariff rollback on China?made EVs should give Tesla an early advantage in that market (existing Shanghai supply chain and dealer footprint). Market access upside could help near?term volume in Canada. Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler reaffirmed an Overweight stance and a $500 target, signaling some sell?side conviction that upside remains ahead of earnings. Piper Sandler Reaffirmation

Piper Sandler reaffirmed an Overweight stance and a $500 target, signaling some sell?side conviction that upside remains ahead of earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Cathie Wood reportedly trimmed some Tesla exposure but continues to endorse a high?margin robotaxi thesis — mixed evidence of conviction from large holders. Cathie Wood View

Cathie Wood reportedly trimmed some Tesla exposure but continues to endorse a high?margin robotaxi thesis — mixed evidence of conviction from large holders. Neutral Sentiment: Management and bulls stress Tesla’s transformation into a software/AI/robotics platform; that narrative supports long?term valuation but raises reliance on successful product commercialization. Bull vs Bear Ahead of Earnings

Management and bulls stress Tesla’s transformation into a software/AI/robotics platform; that narrative supports long?term valuation but raises reliance on successful product commercialization. Negative Sentiment: Elon Musk warned Cybercab (robotaxi) and Optimus humanoid robot production will start “agonizingly slow,” signaling delays in revenue realization from those high?margin initiatives. Cybercab/Optimus Ramp

Elon Musk warned Cybercab (robotaxi) and Optimus humanoid robot production will start “agonizingly slow,” signaling delays in revenue realization from those high?margin initiatives. Negative Sentiment: Broader tech sell?off (tariff rhetoric / geopolitical worries) is pressuring high?multiple names like Tesla; macro risk is magnifying any Tesla disappointment. Macro Tech Selloff

Broader tech sell?off (tariff rhetoric / geopolitical worries) is pressuring high?multiple names like Tesla; macro risk is magnifying any Tesla disappointment. Negative Sentiment: Signs of weakening enthusiasm: Tesla shares fell more than the broader market today and social chatter shows polarized views and volatility ahead of earnings — greater downside risk on any miss. TSLA Drop vs Market

Signs of weakening enthusiasm: Tesla shares fell more than the broader market today and social chatter shows polarized views and volatility ahead of earnings — greater downside risk on any miss. Negative Sentiment: FSD licensing looks less likely as OEMs pursue in?house solutions and Tesla plans to end free FSD transfers — potential signs FSD monetization and partner revenue are more limited than bulls hoped. FSD Licensing Concerns

FSD licensing looks less likely as OEMs pursue in?house solutions and Tesla plans to end free FSD transfers — potential signs FSD monetization and partner revenue are more limited than bulls hoped. Negative Sentiment: Musk’s public spats and X polls (Ryanair) are creating noise and occasional short?term volatility; investors often react negatively to distractions from core execution. Musk/Ryanair Poll

Tesla stock opened at $419.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.64. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.25 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 279.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.Tesla’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

