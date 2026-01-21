Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 95,057 Hecla Mining Company $HL

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 95,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,219,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,261,000 after buying an additional 103,009 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth about $2,483,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth about $2,256,000. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in Hecla Mining by 176.4% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 41,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 26,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,345,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.97. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.01 and a beta of 1.28. Hecla Mining Company has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $409.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.60 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.35%.Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hecla Mining Company will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th were issued a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.23%.

Insider Transactions at Hecla Mining

In other Hecla Mining news, VP David C. Sienko sold 207,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $4,030,679.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 906,370 shares in the company, valued at $17,601,705.40. This represents a 18.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 18,535 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $278,395.70. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 426,679 shares of company stock valued at $7,678,773 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital set a $8.75 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Hecla Mining from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hecla Mining

About Hecla Mining

(Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, founded in 1891 and headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, is one of the oldest publicly traded precious metals companies in the United States. Originally established to develop the rich silver deposits of the Coeur d’Alene district, Hecla has evolved into a diversified mining enterprise focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and gold, with by-product credits from lead and zinc.

The company’s principal operations are located in North America and Latin America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.