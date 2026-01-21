Etsy, Inc. $ETSY Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 45.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,399 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Etsy by 697.4% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,343,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673,615 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Etsy by 62.3% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,692,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,197,000 after buying an additional 1,416,772 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter worth $65,207,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter valued at $50,033,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 37.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,552,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,058,000 after acquiring an additional 424,461 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Etsy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Etsy from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other Etsy news, insider Josh Silverman sold 86,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $4,979,828.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 90,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,381.06. This represents a 48.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Edward Colburn III sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $184,960.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,568.60. This trade represents a 42.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 154,056 shares of company stock valued at $8,931,918 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $58.96 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.29 and its 200-day moving average is $60.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.74.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 5.78%.The firm had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 14.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) operates a global e-commerce marketplace focused on handmade, vintage and unique goods. The platform connects individual artisans, small businesses and collectors with buyers seeking one-of-a-kind items, ranging from handcrafted jewelry and clothing to home décor and art supplies. Etsy’s revenue is primarily generated through listing fees, transaction fees on sales and optional seller services such as advertising and shipping labels.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, Etsy has cultivated a community-driven ethos, encouraging sustainable practices and personal entrepreneurship.

