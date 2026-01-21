Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,788 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 28,080.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,743,557 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $850,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730,273 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $605,497,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 750.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,627 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $230,862,000 after purchasing an additional 896,271 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in FedEx by 4.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,482,494 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,292,016,000 after purchasing an additional 649,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in FedEx by 228.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 795,495 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $180,824,000 after purchasing an additional 553,628 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners set a $271.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on FedEx from $271.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on FedEx from $345.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.48.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $300.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. FedEx Corporation has a 1 year low of $194.29 and a 1 year high of $318.83.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.80. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.81%.The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.97%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

Further Reading

