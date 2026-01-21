Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 583.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,856 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 284.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $91.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.28 and a 200 day moving average of $85.69. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $65.08 and a 1-year high of $92.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.