QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. $SLGN

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,249 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Silgan by 174.6% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 359.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 627.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Silgan during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Silgan

In other news, CAO Kimberly Irene Ulmer acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $38,110.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer directly owned 105,321 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,783.31. This represents a 0.96% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam J. Greenlee acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.19 per share, for a total transaction of $267,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 328,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,532,583.16. This trade represents a 2.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Silgan from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Silgan in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Truist Financial set a $50.00 price target on shares of Silgan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Silgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Silgan in a report on Monday, December 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SLGN

Silgan Price Performance

Shares of SLGN opened at $42.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average is $43.95. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $57.61.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Silgan has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.72 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Silgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc (NYSE: SLGN) is a leading supplier of rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods manufacturers. The company’s core business activities center on the design, production and distribution of metal and plastic containers, closures and dispense systems. Silgan serves a broad array of end markets, including food and beverage, home and personal care, health care and industrial products, providing both standard and custom packaging formats.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Silgan has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to establish a global manufacturing footprint.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.