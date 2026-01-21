Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.46 Million Stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF $ICSH

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 865.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,079 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 136.7% in the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000.

ICSH stock opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.64. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $50.77.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

