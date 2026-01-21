Quadrise (LON:QED) Stock Price Down 11.1% – Here’s What Happened

Quadrise Plc (LON:QED – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 11.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.50 and last traded at GBX 2.52. 1,010,983 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,446,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.84.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise in a report on Monday, January 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of £55.97 million, a PE ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.23.

Quadrise is a global innovator and licensor of the disruptive heavy oil and synthetic biofuel technology that produces its proprietary MSAR® and bioMSAR™ fuels. Quadrise employs a team of energy and fuel experts with extensive experience in commercial emulsion fuels, downstream, marine and power utility applications at a global level.

Quadrise’s shares have been listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market since 2006 (AIM: QED).

