A.I.S. Resources (CVE:AIS) Stock Price Down 23.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of A.I.S. Resources Limited (CVE:AIS – Get Free Report) fell 23.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 379,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 293% from the average session volume of 96,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

A.I.S. Resources Trading Down 23.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.53, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$1.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.26.

A.I.S. Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A.I.S. Resources Limited engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and exploiting natural resource properties. It primarily explores for lithium and gold deposits. The company also purchases and sells EV battery materials. A.I.S. Resources Limited was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A.I.S. Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.I.S. Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.