Quilter (LON:QLT) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 194.20 and last traded at GBX 191.30, with a volume of 14046683 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 187.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Quilter from GBX 193 to GBX 203 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Quilter from GBX 155 to GBX 160 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 price target on shares of Quilter in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quilter from GBX 183 to GBX 198 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Quilter from GBX 200 to GBX 210 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 195.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 183.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 173.42. The firm has a market cap of £2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1,953.00, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Quilter news, insider Chris Hill bought 28,224 shares of Quilter stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 177 per share, for a total transaction of £49,956.48. Also, insider Alison Morris bought 13,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 179 per share, for a total transaction of £24,804.03. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Quilter is a leading UK and cross-border full-service wealth management business, whose purpose is to help create prosperity for the generations of today and tomorrow. It has leading positions in one of the world’s largest wealth markets, and its multi-channel proposition and investment performance are delivering attractive growth.

