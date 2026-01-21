Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Shares Down 13.3% – Here’s Why

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 13.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 61.10 and last traded at GBX 63. 3,313,720 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 1,697,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.70.

More Ferrexpo News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ferrexpo this week:

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Balance sheet resilience: Ferrexpo reported healthy liquidity and low leverage (current ratio ~2.11, quick ratio ~2.20, debt-to-equity ~0.33), which should help the company absorb a temporary operational shutdown.

Balance sheet resilience: Ferrexpo reported healthy liquidity and low leverage (current ratio ~2.11, quick ratio ~2.20, debt-to-equity ~0.33), which should help the company absorb a temporary operational shutdown. Neutral Sentiment: Market positioning and recent trading: FXPO trades well below its 52-week high and above its 52-week low, with elevated volume versus average; technicals show the 50-day SMA modestly above the 200-day SMA, underscoring short-term volatility rather than a clear long-term trend.

Market positioning and recent trading: FXPO trades well below its 52-week high and above its 52-week low, with elevated volume versus average; technicals show the 50-day SMA modestly above the 200-day SMA, underscoring short-term volatility rather than a clear long-term trend. Negative Sentiment: Operations halted and staff furloughed after power-grid attacks — immediate production disruption and potential revenue loss while outages persist, plus added operational and geopolitical risk for Ukraine-based assets. Miner Ferrexpo halts Ukraine operations, furloughs staff after power grid attacks

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 53 target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 53.

Ferrexpo Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £377.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 68.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 58.32.

About Ferrexpo

(Get Free Report)

Ferrexpo is a Swiss headquartered iron ore company with assets in Ukraine and a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange in the FTSE 250 index (ticker FXPO). The Group produces high grade iron ore pellets, which are a premium product for the global steel industry and enable reduced carbon emissions and increased productivity for steelmakers when the Group’s iron ore pellets are converted into steel, compared to more commonly traded forms of iron ore.

Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.