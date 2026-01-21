First Mid Bancshares (FMBH) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its results before the market opens on Thursday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share and revenue of $67.8580 million for the quarter.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 18.77%.The company had revenue of $89.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.60 million. On average, analysts expect First Mid Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $984.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.90. First Mid Bancshares has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $42.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.69.

First Mid Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

FMBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Mid Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Mid Bancshares news, CEO Clay M. Dean sold 1,099 shares of First Mid Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $46,916.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,624 shares in the company, valued at $410,848.56. This trade represents a 10.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Mid Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMBH. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 272.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc (NASDAQ: FMBH), headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois, is a financial services holding company that offers a comprehensive suite of banking products and services through its main subsidiary, First Mid Bank & Trust. The company’s primary business activities include commercial and retail banking, mortgage origination and servicing, wealth management and trust administration, as well as treasury and cash management solutions.

Through its branch network, First Mid provides consumer deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit and online banking services.

