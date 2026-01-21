What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for VZ FY2026 Earnings?

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Verizon Communications in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the cell phone carrier will earn $4.80 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.82. The consensus estimate for Verizon Communications’ current full-year earnings is $4.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q4 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VZ. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

VZ opened at $39.08 on Monday. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.19 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 12th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advantage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 549.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 591 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 95.3% in the third quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 739.5% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 680 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company’s consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

