First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) is projected to release its results before the market opens on Friday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $44.24 per share and revenue of $2.2369 billion for the quarter.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $44.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $41.51 by $3.11. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.09%. On average, analysts expect First Citizens BancShares to post $168 EPS for the current fiscal year and $194 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 2.1%

FCNCA opened at $2,124.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.69. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $1,473.62 and a one year high of $2,412.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,040.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,950.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,629.67 per share, with a total value of $220,005.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527 shares in the company, valued at $4,118,176.09. This represents a 5.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 300 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 92 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCNCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,190.00 to $2,456.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,000.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,250.55.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is the bank holding company for First Citizens Bank, a full?service commercial bank headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company traces its roots to a community bank founded in 1898 and has grown into a diversified financial services organization that operates through its banking subsidiary to serve retail, commercial and institutional clients.

First Citizens offers a broad suite of banking products and services, including consumer and business deposit accounts, commercial and industrial lending, real estate and mortgage lending, treasury and cash management, and specialized lending solutions.

