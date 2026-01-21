Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Receives C$34.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$34.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ERO. Freedom Capital raised Ero Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. TD Securities cut Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Ero Copper from C$36.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Canada lowered shares of Ero Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st.

ERO stock opened at C$42.86 on Friday. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$13.17 and a 52 week high of C$44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.97.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Ero Copper had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of C$246.59 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 4.7442244 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

