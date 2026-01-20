Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Major Shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III Buys 11,893 Shares

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III acquired 11,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.89 per share, for a total transaction of $236,551.77. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 1,005,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,004,009.48. The trade was a 1.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Group Gp Lp Column III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Surrozen alerts:

On Tuesday, January 20th, Group Gp Lp Column III purchased 18,052 shares of Surrozen stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $353,819.20.

On Friday, January 16th, Group Gp Lp Column III bought 2,562 shares of Surrozen stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,240.00.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Group Gp Lp Column III purchased 5,523 shares of Surrozen stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $110,404.77.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Group Gp Lp Column III bought 12,470 shares of Surrozen stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $246,906.00.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Group Gp Lp Column III bought 15,100 shares of Surrozen stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.89 per share, with a total value of $300,339.00.

On Friday, December 5th, Group Gp Lp Column III purchased 30,884 shares of Surrozen stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.54 per share, for a total transaction of $603,473.36.

On Thursday, December 4th, Group Gp Lp Column III purchased 5,266 shares of Surrozen stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $91,365.10.

On Thursday, November 13th, Group Gp Lp Column III acquired 315,457 shares of Surrozen stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.65 per share, with a total value of $3,990,531.05.

Surrozen Stock Performance

Surrozen stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.98. 62,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,333. Surrozen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $24.94. The firm has a market cap of $154.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average is $14.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Surrozen ( NASDAQ:SRZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($2.44). The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter. Surrozen had a negative net margin of 2,909.10% and a negative return on equity of 4,055.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surrozen, Inc. will post -8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRZN. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Surrozen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Surrozen in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Surrozen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Surrozen

Institutional Trading of Surrozen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stempoint Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Surrozen by 185.1% in the second quarter. Stempoint Capital LP now owns 686,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 445,713 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surrozen by 7.1% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 306,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 20,247 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Surrozen by 21.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 47,468 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Surrozen by 5.0% in the third quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP purchased a new position in Surrozen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,252,000. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

About Surrozen

(Get Free Report)

Surrozen, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutic antibodies that target the Wnt signaling pathway for applications in tissue repair, regeneration and oncology. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company leverages its proprietary SurroBody platform to design bispecific antibody molecules capable of modulating Wnt receptor activity with enhanced tissue specificity.

The SurroBody platform enables the generation of high-affinity, dual-binding antibodies engineered to either activate or inhibit Wnt signaling, a pathway critical to cell proliferation, differentiation and homeostasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Surrozen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surrozen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.