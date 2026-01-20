Insider Buying: Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Director Acquires 18,052 Shares of Stock

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) Director Tim Kutzkey acquired 18,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $353,819.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,016,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,926,496.80. This represents a 1.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tim Kutzkey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 16th, Tim Kutzkey acquired 2,562 shares of Surrozen stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $51,240.00.

On Thursday, January 15th, Tim Kutzkey bought 11,893 shares of Surrozen stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.89 per share, for a total transaction of $236,551.77.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Tim Kutzkey purchased 5,523 shares of Surrozen stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $110,404.77.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Tim Kutzkey purchased 12,470 shares of Surrozen stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $246,906.00.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Tim Kutzkey acquired 15,100 shares of Surrozen stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.89 per share, for a total transaction of $300,339.00.

On Friday, December 5th, Tim Kutzkey bought 30,884 shares of Surrozen stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.54 per share, with a total value of $603,473.36.

On Thursday, December 4th, Tim Kutzkey bought 5,266 shares of Surrozen stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $91,365.10.

On Thursday, November 13th, Tim Kutzkey purchased 315,457 shares of Surrozen stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.65 per share, for a total transaction of $3,990,531.05.

Surrozen Price Performance

SRZN stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.98. 62,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,333. Surrozen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $24.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Surrozen ( NASDAQ:SRZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($2.44). Surrozen had a negative net margin of 2,909.10% and a negative return on equity of 4,055.04%. The business had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Surrozen, Inc. will post -8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Surrozen in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Surrozen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Surrozen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surrozen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRZN. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Surrozen by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surrozen by 22.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Surrozen in the third quarter worth approximately $621,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Surrozen during the 2nd quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Surrozen during the 3rd quarter worth $889,000. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

About Surrozen

Surrozen, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutic antibodies that target the Wnt signaling pathway for applications in tissue repair, regeneration and oncology. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company leverages its proprietary SurroBody platform to design bispecific antibody molecules capable of modulating Wnt receptor activity with enhanced tissue specificity.

The SurroBody platform enables the generation of high-affinity, dual-binding antibodies engineered to either activate or inhibit Wnt signaling, a pathway critical to cell proliferation, differentiation and homeostasis.

