Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Major Shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III Acquires 2,562 Shares

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III purchased 2,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,007,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,141,800. This represents a 0.26% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Group Gp Lp Column III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 20th, Group Gp Lp Column III bought 18,052 shares of Surrozen stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $353,819.20.

On Thursday, January 15th, Group Gp Lp Column III purchased 11,893 shares of Surrozen stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.89 per share, with a total value of $236,551.77.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Group Gp Lp Column III acquired 5,523 shares of Surrozen stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $110,404.77.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Group Gp Lp Column III acquired 12,470 shares of Surrozen stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $246,906.00.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Group Gp Lp Column III acquired 15,100 shares of Surrozen stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.89 per share, with a total value of $300,339.00.

On Friday, December 5th, Group Gp Lp Column III acquired 30,884 shares of Surrozen stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.54 per share, with a total value of $603,473.36.

On Thursday, December 4th, Group Gp Lp Column III purchased 5,266 shares of Surrozen stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $91,365.10.

On Thursday, November 13th, Group Gp Lp Column III acquired 315,457 shares of Surrozen stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.65 per share, for a total transaction of $3,990,531.05.

Surrozen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRZN traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.98. 62,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.58. Surrozen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $24.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Surrozen ( NASDAQ:SRZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($2.44). The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter. Surrozen had a negative return on equity of 4,055.04% and a negative net margin of 2,909.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Surrozen, Inc. will post -8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

SRZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Surrozen in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Surrozen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Surrozen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Surrozen by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surrozen by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Surrozen in the third quarter worth about $621,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surrozen in the second quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Surrozen during the third quarter worth about $889,000. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surrozen Company Profile

Surrozen, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutic antibodies that target the Wnt signaling pathway for applications in tissue repair, regeneration and oncology. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company leverages its proprietary SurroBody platform to design bispecific antibody molecules capable of modulating Wnt receptor activity with enhanced tissue specificity.

The SurroBody platform enables the generation of high-affinity, dual-binding antibodies engineered to either activate or inhibit Wnt signaling, a pathway critical to cell proliferation, differentiation and homeostasis.

