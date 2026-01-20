49 North Resources (CVE:FNR) Trading 50% Higher – Here’s Why

49 North Resources Inc. (CVE:FNR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 50% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 748,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 460% from the average session volume of 133,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

49 North Resources Stock Up 50.0%

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -0.37.

49 North Resources Company Profile

49 North Resources Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital and early stage investments. The firm typically invests in a diversified portfolio of common shares and other securities of resource issuers including all sectors of mineral exploration as well as oil and gas exploration and production around the globe. It focuses on resource issuers with exploration programs in Saskatchewan. The firm also seeks to co-invest. 49 North Resources Inc was founded in 2005 and is based in Saskatoon, Canada.

