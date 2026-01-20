Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $429.02 and last traded at $431.6550, with a volume of 275331 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $440.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. Robert W. Baird set a $660.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $540.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $617.57.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TYL

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $457.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.54, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $595.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.72%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.300-11.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.73, for a total transaction of $229,365.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,091.56. This represents a 13.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.08, for a total transaction of $469,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,995,311.48. This trade represents a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,605 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 150.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 424,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 79,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,940,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler’s product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.