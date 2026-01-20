Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.28 and last traded at C$17.00, with a volume of 18787 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.00.
Los Andes Copper Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 34.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$503.78 million, a PE ratio of 142.08 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.32.
Los Andes Copper Company Profile
Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in Latin America. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located north of Santiago, Region V, Chile. It is also involved in the development of a hydroelectric project. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
