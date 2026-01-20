Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Stock Price Down 7.5% – Here’s What Happened

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.37 and last traded at $37.6150. 246,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 446,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.66.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Truist Financial set a $38.00 price target on Oxford Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $562.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.02.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.03. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $307.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Oxford Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at -1.540–1.320 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -836.36%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.12 per share, with a total value of $175,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 22,709 shares in the company, valued at $797,540.08. This represents a 28.23% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 311.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,213,000 after purchasing an additional 222,150 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Oxford Industries by 22.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 406.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, incorporated in 1942 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of high-quality men’s and women’s lifestyle apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio features a mix of owned brands and licensed partnerships that span casual, resort and performance categories. Key owned brands include Tommy Bahama, renowned for its island-inspired menswear and women’s sportswear, and Southern Tide, which offers coastal-focused clothing and footwear.

