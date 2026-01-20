Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 263,927 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the previous session’s volume of 92,543 shares.The stock last traded at $11.40 and had previously closed at $11.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VWAGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Volkswagen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Volkswagen Stock Down 2.5%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.47. The company has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $93.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.07 billion. Volkswagen had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 3.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Volkswagen Company Profile



Volkswagen AG is one of the world’s largest integrated automakers, headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany. Founded in 1937 to produce a mass-market “people’s car,” the company expanded through the post-war period into a global automotive group. Volkswagen’s operations encompass the design, engineering, manufacture and distribution of a broad range of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and the company’s consolidated brand portfolio includes Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Audi, Porsche, Škoda, SEAT, Bentley, Lamborghini and other marques operated across its group structure.

In addition to vehicle production, Volkswagen provides a range of automotive-related products and services, including powertrain technologies, component manufacturing, mobility services and vehicle financing and leasing through its Volkswagen Financial Services unit.

Featured Stories

