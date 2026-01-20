Evan Roberts Sells 6,268 Shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) insider Evan Roberts sold 6,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $102,544.48. Following the transaction, the insider owned 826,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,522,423.44. This represents a 0.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Evan Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 15th, Evan Roberts sold 1,810 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $29,647.80.

On Thursday, January 8th, Evan Roberts sold 6,317 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $107,452.17.

Phreesia Stock Down 3.8%

NYSE PHR traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $15.76. The company had a trading volume of 888,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $32.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average of $23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.23 million, a PE ratio of -157.59 and a beta of 0.61.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $120.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.98 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,704,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,177,000 after acquiring an additional 437,462 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its stake in Phreesia by 16.8% during the third quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 3,882,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,317,000 after purchasing an additional 557,265 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 1.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,553,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,531,000 after purchasing an additional 28,941 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Phreesia by 6.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,380,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,472,000 after purchasing an additional 77,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,351,000 after purchasing an additional 24,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PHR shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Phreesia from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Phreesia from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Phreesia in a report on Friday, January 9th. They set a “moderate buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Phreesia from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $24.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.06.

Phreesia, Inc (NYSE: PHR) is a provider of patient intake management solutions designed to streamline front-office workflows for healthcare organizations. The company’s cloud-based platform digitizes patient registration, appointment scheduling, insurance verification, consent documentation and payment collection through touchscreen kiosks, tablets and mobile devices. By replacing paper forms and manual processes, Phreesia enhances data accuracy, reduces administrative burden and improves the patient experience.

Founded in 2000 by Chaim Indig and headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Phreesia offers a modular software suite that integrates with electronic medical record (EMR) and practice management systems.

