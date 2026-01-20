Mark Mondello Sells 17,200 Shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) Chairman Mark Mondello sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,111,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,864,750. This represents a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE:JBL traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.00. 1,097,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,532. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Jabil, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.66 and a 12 month high of $256.17.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Jabil had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.550-11.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.670 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on JBL. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $267.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Friday, January 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Jabil from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 250.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil’s expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

