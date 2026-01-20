Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) CFO Balaji Gandhi Sells 975 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $15,970.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 155,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,093.28. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Friday, January 16th, Balaji Gandhi sold 4,687 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $76,679.32.

On Thursday, January 8th, Balaji Gandhi sold 8,009 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $136,233.09.

NYSE:PHR traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.76. 888,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.23 million, a P/E ratio of -157.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average of $23.18. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $32.76.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $120.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.98 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Phreesia in the second quarter worth $34,162,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 730.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,064,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,028,000 after buying an additional 936,033 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 3,882,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,317,000 after acquiring an additional 557,265 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 1,065.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 554,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,043,000 after acquiring an additional 506,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,395,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PHR. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Phreesia from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Phreesia from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They set a “moderate buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial set a $24.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

Phreesia, Inc (NYSE: PHR) is a provider of patient intake management solutions designed to streamline front-office workflows for healthcare organizations. The company’s cloud-based platform digitizes patient registration, appointment scheduling, insurance verification, consent documentation and payment collection through touchscreen kiosks, tablets and mobile devices. By replacing paper forms and manual processes, Phreesia enhances data accuracy, reduces administrative burden and improves the patient experience.

Founded in 2000 by Chaim Indig and headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Phreesia offers a modular software suite that integrates with electronic medical record (EMR) and practice management systems.

