D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 352,358 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 203,957 shares.The stock last traded at $2.7840 and had previously closed at $2.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.07 target price (down previously from $4.85) on shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research upgraded D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.29.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $993.09 million, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.63.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 113.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Unsponsored ADR will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VR Advisory Services Ltd lifted its stake in shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading by 14.4% in the third quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 15,941,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,883,000 after buying an additional 2,007,252 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its stake in shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,912,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 314,719 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading in the 3rd quarter worth about $807,000. Brightlight Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading by 4.7% during the second quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP now owns 6,304,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,021,000 after buying an additional 281,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading during the 3rd quarter valued at $638,000. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

About D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc. It also offers Hepsiburada Market, an app-in-app initiative and on-demand delivery service that delivers groceries and water; HepsiJet that provides last-mile delivery services; HepsiLojistik, which offers storage and fulfillment services; HepsiMat, an offline network of pick-up and drop-off point; HepsiAd that provides advertising service; HepsiGlobal for discovering and purchasing products from international merchants online; Hepsipay, which offers an e-money and payment services; and Hepsiburada Seyahat for buying airline tickets online.

