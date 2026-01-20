Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Stock Price Up 8.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report) shot up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.9250 and last traded at $1.9250. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 43,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Santander upgraded shares of Orbia Advance to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Orbia Advance Stock Down 4.2%

About Orbia Advance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.66.

Orbia Advance Corporation, formerly Mexichem, is a leading global provider of specialty materials and innovative solutions headquartered in Mexico City. Founded in 1953 as the first vinyl chloride producer in Mexico, the company rebranded to Orbia Advance in 2019 to reflect its broadened portfolio spanning advanced chemicals, polymers and infrastructure technologies.

Orbia’s operations are organized into four core segments: Fluorinated Solutions, which offers refrigerants, fluoropolymers and specialty chemicals; Polymer Solutions, producing polyethylene, PVC and compound resins; Building & Infrastructure, supplying piping systems, cables and water management products; and Precision Agriculture, delivering drip-irrigation systems and soil-conditioning services.

