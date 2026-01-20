Short Interest in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) Rises By 21.0%

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 135,199 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the December 15th total of 111,774 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,615 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 21.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 21.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,615 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Fusion Fuel Green in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Fusion Fuel Green alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green Price Performance

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

NASDAQ HTOO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,563. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41. Fusion Fuel Green has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $19.18.

(Get Free Report)

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) is a renewable energy company focused on the development and commercialization of green hydrogen production technologies. The company specializes in solar-driven hydrogen generation, leveraging proprietary microelectrolyzer systems combined with concentrated solar power (CSP) to produce hydrogen with zero carbon emissions. Fusion Fuel’s ATHENA platform integrates advanced solar collectors, power electronics and modular electrolyzers to convert solar energy directly into green hydrogen, positioning the company as a provider of emission-free fuel solutions for industrial, transportation and utility applications.

At the core of Fusion Fuel’s offering is its scalable, containerized hydrogen production unit, which can be deployed in on-site or grid-connected installations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Fuel Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Fuel Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.