Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHE) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.92, but opened at $25.06. Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF shares last traded at $24.87, with a volume of 2,854,775 shares trading hands.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 4.48.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF Company Profile

Grayscale Ethereum Staking ETF (ETHE) is an exchange-traded fund designed to provide exposure to Ether (ETH), with shares intended to reflect the value of the fund’s ETH holdings, minus fees and expenses. The fund may stake a portion of its Ether to seek additional returns through staking rewards, which can enhance total return but may also introduce additional risks and variability. ETHE is a commodity-based product and is not registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940.

