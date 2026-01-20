Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Down 6.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $39.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Super Micro Computer traded as low as $30.22 and last traded at $30.3750. Approximately 12,197,138 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 32,480,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.64.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.19.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMCI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 4.4%

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 3.77%.The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.