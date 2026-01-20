Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL) Stock Price Up 12.8% – Still a Buy?

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 12.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 53 and last traded at GBX 53. 474,929 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 247,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.

Mineral & Financial Investments Stock Up 12.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 49.36, a current ratio of 57.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 39.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 32.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 22nd. The company reported GBX 5.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Mineral & Financial Investments had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 10,025.00%.

About Mineral & Financial Investments

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. The company is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

